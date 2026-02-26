“We’re all susceptible to cult ways of thinking”: Leah Sottile’s ‘Blazing Eye Sees All’ (Part Two)

In this episode of The Write Question, host Lauren Korn speaks to journalist Leah Sottile about Blazing Eye Sees All: Love Has Won, False Prophets, and the Fever Dream of the American New Age (Grand Central Publishing; Hachette Book Group). This is the second part of a two-part conversation. Listen to the first part here.

This conversation has been edited for time.

About the book:

Today, tarot cards, astrology and crystals are everywhere—on Instagram and TikTok, and sold at upscale boutiques and pricey wellness retreats. Journalist Leah Sottile turns her investigative eye toward the recent surge of New Age influencing American Culture. She looks at self-professed gurus like Love Has Won’s Mother God and the mysterious channeler Ramtha, who have built devout followings based on their teachings. For more than a century, this pastel-colored world of love, light, and enlightenment has been built upon a foundation of conspiracies, anti-Semitism, nationalism, and a rejection of science.

In Blazing Eye Sees All, Leah seeks to understand the quest for New Age spirituality in an era of fear that has made us open to anything that claims to bring relief from war, the climate crisis, COVID-19, and the myriad of other issues we face. At the same time, she attempts to draw a line between truly helpful, healing ideas and snake oil—helping us sort through the crystals to find true clarity.

About Leah:

Leah Sottile is the author of two books: Blazing Eye Sees All and When the Moon Turns to Blood. Her journalism has been published by The Washington Post, The New York Times Magazine, Playboy, Rolling Stone, Outside, the BBC, The Atlantic and High Country News, where she is a correspondent. She is the host of the podcasts Hush, Burn Wild, Two Minutes Past Nine, and the National Magazine Award-nominated series Bundyville. She lives in Oregon.

Mentioned in this episode:

Love Has Won, an American New Age group/movement led by Amy Carlson until her death in 2021 (Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God is a documentary available to stream on HBO Max)

Cliven Bundy, a cattle rancher who, along with his sons, Ammon and Ryan Bundy, led two armed standoffs against the federal government; and Bundyville, a podcast hosted and produced by Leah Sottile (Longreads, Oregon Public Broadcasting)

Madame Helena Blavatsky, a Russian American mystic and writer who founded the Theosophical Society in 1875

William Dudley Pelley, leader of the Nazi-sympathizing Silver Shirts

The Patriot Movement, a U.S. conglomeration of non-unified right wing populist and nationalist political movements, most notably right-wing armed militias, sovereign citizens, and tax protesters

JZ Knight, known for her purported channeling of a spiritual entity named Ramtha, founded Ramtha’s School of Enlightenment in 1988

Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell (HarperCollins)

Elizabeth Clare Prophet, an American spiritual leader, author, and founder of the Church Universal and Triumphant, a New Age religious organization

Leah Sottile recommends:

To Catch a Fascist: The Fight to Expose the Radical Right by Christopher Mathias (Atria Books)

Murderland: Crime and Bloodlust in the Time of Serial Killers by Caroline Fraser (Penguin Random House)

Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder and a Woman's Search for Justice in Indian Country by Sierra Crane Murdoch (Penguin Random House)

The Cassandra by Sharma Shields (Henry Holt & Co.)

The Round House by Louise Erdrich (HarperCollins)

Fall Back Down When I Die by Joe Wilkins (Back Bay Books)

The Cold Millions by Jess Walter (HarperCollins); listen to Lauren’s conversation with Jess here!

Fever House by Keith Rosson (Penguin Random House)

Lauren Korn recommends:

Blazing Eye Sees All: Love Has Won, False Prophets, and the Fever Dream of the American New Age (Grand Central Publishing; Hachette Book Group) and When the Moon Turns to Blood: Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell, and a Story of Murder, Wild Faith, and End Times by Leah Sottile (Twelve; Hachette Book Group) by Leah Sottile

Bundyville, a podcast hosted and produced by Leah Sottile (Longreads, Oregon Public Broadcasting)

Culture Creep: Notes on the Pop Apocalypse by Alice Bolin (Mariner Books; HarperCollins); listen to the first part of Lauren’s conversation with Alice here, and the second part here!

Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism (HarperCollins) and The Age of Magical Thinking: Notes on Modern Irrationality (Atria/One Signal Publishers) by Amanda Montell

True West: Myth and Mending on the Far Side of America by Betsy Gaines Quammen (Torrey House Press); listen to Lauren’s conversation with Betsy here!

White Magic by Elissa Washuta (Tin House Books); listen to Lauren’s conversation with Elissa here!

You Didn’t Hear This From Me: (Mostly) True Notes on Gossip by Kelsey McKinney (Grand Central Publishing; Hachette Book Group); listen to Lauren’s conversation with Kelsey here!

Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion by Jia Tolentino (Penguin Random House)

Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bertino (Picador USA); listen to Lauren’s conversation with Marie-Helene here!

—

The Write Question team for the first part of this episode was Lauren Korn, host, co-producer, and editor; and Chris Moyles, co-producer, editor, and sound engineer. This episode is supported by Chapter One Bookstore in Hamilton, Montana, a literary and community resource for the Bitterroot Valley—providing space to explore, discover, and share passions since 1974. More information can be found at Chapter1Bookstore.com.

The Write Question logo and brand (2022) was designed by Molly Russell. You can see more of her work at iamthemollruss.com and on Instagram @iamthemollruss.

Funding for The Write Question comes from members of Montana Public Radio; and from the Greater Montana Foundation—encouraging communication on issues, trends, and values of importance to Montanans. A hat-tip to Humanities Montana for supporting this program since 2008.

The Write Question is a production of Montana Public Radio.