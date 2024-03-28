“It’s hard to make human beings believe in things”: Marie-Helene Bertino on belief, education, and the creative process in ‘Beautyland’

This week on The Write Question, host Lauren Korn speaks with Marie-Helene Bertino, author of Beautyland (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), a novel about the fragility and resilience of life on our Earth and in our universe.

At the moment when Voyager 1 is launched into space carrying its famous golden record, a baby of unusual perception is born to a single mother in Philadelphia. As a child, Adina Giorno recognizes that she is different: She possesses knowledge of a faraway planet. The arrival of a fax machine enables her to contact her extraterrestrial relatives, beings who have sent her to report on the oddities of Earthlings.

About Marie:

Marie-Helene Bertino is the author of Beautyland, Parakeet, 2 A.M. at The Cat’s Pajamas, and the story collection Safe as Houses. She was the 2017 Frank O’Connor International Short Story Fellow in Cork, Ireland; she has received the O. Henry Prize, the Pushcart Prize, the Iowa Short Fiction Award, the Mississippi Review Prize, and fellowships from MacDowell, Sewanee, and New York City’s Center for Fiction; and her work has twice been featured on NPR’s Selected Shorts. She teaches creative writing at New York University and Yale University and lives in Brooklyn.

Marie-Helene Bertino recommends:

Sex with a Brain Injury: On Concussion and Recovery by Annie Liontas (Scribner)

City of Laughter by Temim Fruchter (Grove Press)

Lauren Korn recommends:

Beautyland (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) and Parakeet (Picador USA) by Marie-Helene Bertino

This conversation between Marie-Helene Bertino and Lara Ehrlich from the 2020 Montana Book Festival

Biography of X by Catherine Lacey (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

The Lost Journals of Sacajewea by Debra Magpie Earling (Milkweed Editions)

Poor Deer by Claire Oshetsky (Ecco Press)

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Alfred A. Knopf)

North Woods by Daniel Mason (Penguin Random House)

Open Throat by Henry Hoke (MCD; Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

