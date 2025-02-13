Former ‘Normal Gossip’ host Kelsey McKinney continues to spread the gospel of gossip in ‘You Didn’t Hear This From Me’

This week on The Write Question, novelist and journalist (and gossip queen!) Kelsey McKinney, former host of the wildly popular podcast Normal Gossip, discusses her first book of non-fiction, You Didn’t Hear This From Me: (Mostly) True Notes on Gossip (Grand Central Publishing).

As the pandemic forced us to socialize at a distance, Kelsey McKinney was mourning the juicy updates and jaw-dropping stories she’d typically collect over drinks with friends—and from her hunger, the blockbuster Normal Gossip podcast was born. With listenership in the millions, Kelsey found herself thinking more critically about gossip as a form, and wanting to better understand the role it plays in our culture.

In You Didn’t Hear This From Me, McKinney explores the murkiness of everyday storytelling. Why is gossip considered a sin, and how can we better recognize when it’s being weaponized? Why do we think we’re entitled to every detail of a celebrity’s personal life? And how do we define “gossip,” anyway? As much as the book aims to treat gossip as a subject worthy of rigor, it also hopes to capture the heart of gossiping: how enchanting and fun it can be to lean over and whisper something a little salacious into your friend’s ear.

Kelsey McKinney is a reporter and writer who lives in Philadelphia. She is the co-creator of Normal Gossip, as well as a co-owner and features writer at Defector.com. She has worked as a staff writer at Deadspin, Fusion, and Vox, and her reporting and essays have appeared in The New York Times, New York Magazine, GQ, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Vanity Fair, and many others. Her first novel, God Spare the Girls, was published in the summer of 2021 by William Morrow.

How Far The Light Reaches: A Life in Ten Sea Creatures by Sabrina Imbler (Back Bay Books)

Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bertino (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

The Mill on the Floss by George Elliot (Penguin Classics; Penguin Random House)

The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World by Robin Wall Kimmerer

Farewell, Ghosts by Nadia Terranova (Seven Stories Press)

Women Talking by Miriam Toewes (Bloomsbury Publishing)

Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin (Vintage Books)

Random Family: Love, Drugs, Trouble, and Coming of Age in the Bronx by Adrian Nicole LeBlanc (Scribner)

Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond (Crown Publishing)

Housekeeping by Marilynne Robinson (Picador)

You Didn’t Hear This From Me: (Mostly) True Notes on Gossip by Kelsey McKinney (Grand Central Publishing)

Normal Gossip, the podcast (every episode, but dip your toes in with this episode, or this one, or this one)

Women Talking by Miriam Toewes (Bloomsbury Publishing)

Dead Girls: Essays on Surviving an American Obsession by Alice Bolin (Mariner Books)

Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism (HarperCollins) and The Age of Magical Overthinking: Notes on Modern Irrationality (Atria/One Signal Publishers) by Amanda Montell

Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma by Clare Dederer (Alfred A. Knopf, Vintage Books)

Her Body and Other Parties and In the Dream House: A Memoir by Carmen Maria Machado (Graywolf Press)

No Archive Will Restore You by Julietta Singh (Punctum Books)

Ugly Feelings by Sianne Ngai (Harvard University Press)

