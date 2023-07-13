© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Write Question
The Write Question

John Vaillant’s ‘Fire Weather: A True Story From a Hotter World,’ Pt. 2

By Lauren Korn
Published June 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
John Vaillant, author of ‘Fire Weather: A True Story From a Hotter World’ (Alfred A. Knopf).

This week on The Write Question, in the final half of a two-part conversation, host Lauren Korn speaks with Vancouver, Canada-based journalist John Vaillant, author of Fire Weather: A True Story From a Hotter World (Alfred A. Knopf).

Listen to the first half of their conversation here.

Fire has been a partner in our evolution for hundreds of millennia, shaping culture, civilization, and, very likely, our brains. Fire has enabled us to cook our food, defend and heat our homes, and power the machines that drive our titanic economy. Yet this volatile energy source has always threatened to elude our control, and in our new age of intensifying climate change, we are seeing its destructive power unleashed in previously unimaginable ways.

In May 2016, Fort McMurray, the hub of Canada’s oil industry and America’s biggest foreign supplier, was overrun by wildfire. The multi-billion-dollar disaster melted vehicles, turned entire neighborhoods into firebombs, and drove 88,000 people from their homes in a single afternoon. In Fire Weather, Vaillant warns that the devastation of “Fort Mac” was not a unique event; it was a shocking preview of what we must prepare for in a hotter, more flammable world.

About John:

John Vaillant’s acclaimed, award-winning nonfiction books, The Golden Spruce (W. W. Norton & Company) and The Tiger: A True Story of Vengeance and Survival (Vintage Books), were national bestsellers. His debut novel, The Jaguar’s Children (Mariner Books), was a finalist for the Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize and the International Dublin Literary Award. Vaillant has received the Governor General’s Literary Award, British Columbia’s National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction, the Windham-Campbell Literature Prize, and the Pearson Writers’ Trust Prize for Nonfiction. He has written for, among others, The New Yorker, The Atlantic, National Geographic, and The Walrus. He lives in Vancouver.

John Vaillant recommends:

The writing of David Wallace Wells in The New York Times

Underland: A Deep Time Journey by Robert MacFarlane (W. W. Norton & Company)

Ceremony by Leslie Marmon Silko (Penguin Random House)

Lauren Korn recommends:

Fire Weather: A True Story From a Hotter World (Alfred A. Knopf) and The Tiger: A True Story of Vengeance and Survival (Vintage Books) by John Vaillant

This is Wildfire: How to Protect Yourself, Your Home, and Your Community in the Age of Heat by Nick Mott and Justin Angle (Bloomsbury Publishing)

The Big Burn: Teddy Roosevelt and the Fire That Saved America by Timothy Egan (Mariner Books)

Higgins Ridge, a documentary about the smokejumpers who pivoted from battling a fire to fighting for their lives on August 4, 1961 (Montana PBS)

Land on Fire: The New Reality of Wildfire in the West by Gary Ferguson (Timber Press)

On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal by Naomi Klein (Simon & Schuster)

Shadows on the Klamath: A Woman in the Woods by Louise Wagenknecht (Oregon State University Press)

The Write Question team for this episode was Lauren Korn, host, co-producer, and editor; and Chris Moyles, co-producer, editor, and sound engineer.

The Write Question logo and brand (2022) was designed by Molly Russell. You can see more of her work at iamthemollruss.com and on Instagram @iamthemollruss. Our music was written and recorded by John Floridis.

Funding for The Write Question comes from Humanities Montana; members of Montana Public Radio; and from the Greater Montana Foundation—encouraging communication on issues, trends, and values of importance to Montanans.

The Write Question is a production of Montana Public Radio.

Tags
The Write Question John Vaillant
Stay Connected
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
See stories by Lauren Korn
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
Related Content
  • Fireline Episode 04: The Gift Of Fire
    Montana News
    Fireline Episode 04: The Gift Of Fire
    For millennia, wildfire was part of life in North America. Indigenous people used it for tradition and ceremony, to improve the health of ecosystems, and to assist with hunting and gathering. But the arrival of white settlers marked the beginning of an era in which that knowledge about fire and its role on the landscape was suppressed. Now, Indigenous groups across the country are working to revive tribal relationships with fire.
  • Fireline Episode 05: Burnout
    Montana News
    Fireline Episode 05: Burnout
    Nick Mott
    There are more than 30,000 people who fight wildfires in the U.S., and about 400 firefighters have died on the job over the last two decades. As fire seasons get longer and fires become more devastating, the physical and mental toll on firefighters themselves is also growing.
  • Fireline Episode 6 - Part 1: Moral Hazard
    Montana News
    Fireline Episode 06 - Part 1: Moral Hazard
    Nick Mott
    The Wildland Urban Interface, or WUI, is where forest and homes meet. It’s the fastest growing land use type in the nation, and also where one in three homes across the country are situated. What’s it mean to live in the WUI, where the stakes of wildfire are higher than anywhere else? And why is this area so vulnerable to fire?
  • Fireline Episode 06 - Part 2: The Fire Triangle
    Montana News
    Fireline Episode 06 - Part 2: The Fire Triangle
    Tens of millions of people across the West are facing the reality of life in a flammable landscape. When we hear about communities getting wiped out by wildfires, what’s actually going on? Why is it happening? And what can we do about it?