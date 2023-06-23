© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Write Question
The Write Question

John Vaillant’s ‘Fire Weather: A True Story From a Hotter World,’ Pt. 1

By Lauren Korn
Published June 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
John Vaillant, author of ‘Fire Weather: A True Story From a Hotter World’ (Alfred A. Knopf).

This week on The Write Question, in the first of a two-part conversation, host Lauren Korn speaks with Vancouver, Canada-based journalist John Vaillant, author of Fire Weather: A True Story From a Hotter World (Alfred A. Knopf).

Fire has been a partner in our evolution for hundreds of millennia, shaping culture, civilization, and, very likely, our brains. Fire has enabled us to cook our food, defend and heat our homes, and power the machines that drive our titanic economy. Yet this volatile energy source has always threatened to elude our control, and in our new age of intensifying climate change, we are seeing its destructive power unleashed in previously unimaginable ways.

In May 2016, Fort McMurray, the hub of Canada’s oil industry and America’s biggest foreign supplier, was overrun by wildfire. The multi-billion-dollar disaster melted vehicles, turned entire neighborhoods into firebombs, and drove 88,000 people from their homes in a single afternoon. In Fire Weather, Vaillant warns that the devastation of “Fort Mac” was not a unique event; it was a shocking preview of what we must prepare for in a hotter, more flammable world.

About John:

John Vaillant’s acclaimed, award-winning nonfiction books, The Golden Spruce (W. W. Norton & Company) and The Tiger: A True Story of Vengeance and Survival (Vintage Books), were national bestsellers. His debut novel, The Jaguar’s Children (Mariner Books), was a finalist for the Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize and the International Dublin Literary Award. Vaillant has received the Governor General’s Literary Award, British Columbia’s National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction, the Windham-Campbell Literature Prize, and the Pearson Writers’ Trust Prize for Nonfiction. He has written for, among others, The New Yorker, The Atlantic, National Geographic, and The Walrus. He lives in Vancouver.

John Vaillant recommends:

The writing of David Wallace Wells in The New York Times

Underland: A Deep Time Journey by Robert MacFarlane (W. W. Norton & Company)

Ceremony by Leslie Marmon Silko (Penguin Random House)

Lauren Korn recommends:

Fire Weather: A True Story From a Hotter World (Alfred A. Knopf) and The Tiger: A True Story of Vengeance and Survival (Vintage Books) by John Vaillant

This is Wildfire: How to Protect Yourself, Your Home, and Your Community in the Age of Heat by Nick Mott and Justin Angle (Bloomsbury Publishing)

The Big Burn: Teddy Roosevelt and the Fire That Saved America by Timothy Egan (Mariner Books)

Higgins Ridge, a documentary about the smokejumpers who pivoted from battling a fire to fighting for their lives on August 4, 1961 (Montana PBS)

Land on Fire: The New Reality of Wildfire in the West by Gary Ferguson (Timber Press)

On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal by Naomi Klein (Simon & Schuster)

Shadows on the Klamath: A Woman in the Woods by Louise Wagenknecht (Oregon State University Press)

Tags
The Write Question John Vaillant
Stay Connected
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
See stories by Lauren Korn
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
Related Content
  • Fireline Episode 01: Suppressed
    Montana News
    Fireline Episode 01: Suppressed
    When Lily Clarke arrived at the August Complex Fire, it was a fire of sensational size. The blaze eventually burned more than 1 million acres, becoming the largest recorded wildfire in California history. Across the country in 2020, flames charred an area nearly 5 times the size of Yellowstone National Park — the largest swath of land burned since reliable records began. Wildfires across the country are getting bigger, hotter and more devastating. But what’s all this fire really mean — for the west, for firefighters and for everyday folks? And what’s it really like to fight fire on the ground?
  • Fireline Episode 02: The Big Burn
    Montana News
    Fireline Episode 02: The Big Burn
    Nick Mott
    In 1910, a wildfire the size of Connecticut engulfed parts of Montana, Idaho and Washington. Ed Pulaski and his crew were among the many people trapped by the enormous blaze. The Big Burn, as it came to be known, helped propel a culture of fire suppression that still persists in many forms. What does that massive fire mean for the way our society deals with the wildfires of today?
  • Fireline Episode 03: Ring of Fire
    Montana News
    Fireline Episode 03: Ring Of Fire
    Nick Mott
    The connection between humans and fire goes back millions of years. What started with campfires and cooking grew into a burning addiction that catalyzed the Industrial Revolution and now shapes nearly every aspect of our society. Now, our ongoing reliance on fire in its many forms is changing the climate with explosive consequences for wildfires — and much more.