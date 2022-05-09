Can Do: Understanding the supply chain with Richard Nicholson

The White House recently released a report on the long-lasting impacts of the pandemic and climate change on the global supply chain. The global supply chain is the worldwide system that businesses use to produce products and deliver them to consumers. According to the report, the coronavirus pandemic and its ripple effects have snarled supply chains around the world, contributing to shipping backlogs, product shortages and the fastest inflation in decades. The report from the President’s Council on Economic Advisors further stated that while the pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in the supply chain, it didn’t create them — and they warned that the problems won’t go away when the pandemic ends.

Joining us today to discuss this topic is Richard Nicholson, Managing Director of port and terminal investment for Macquarie Asset Management. Richard has 30 years of global experience in the transportation sector and has led over 25 port transactions globally, valued at more than $4.5 billion. He has worked and lived in the US, China, Russia and South Africa. Tune in to learn more about this issue that affects us all.

