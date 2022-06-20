Can Do: The life of a Hollywood executive assistant with Ilene Waterstone

Executive assistants and personal assistants are often the unsung heroes of the business and entertainment industries. They serve as the primary professional interface between their employer and the rest of the world. They provide a myriad of services and a wide breadth of expertise. Once you hire a good one, you’ll do anything to keep them.

Today on Can Do, meet a great one: Ilene Waterstone. Ilene first worked as a PA first for the late actress and iconic star, known always as Princess Leia from Star Wars, Carrie Fisher. Ilene then spent the next 34 years until her recent retirement as the right hand to actor, comedian, writer, and musician Steve Martin. We will discuss with Ilene how she learned her craft, how her role evolved over the years, hear a few great stories and get an insider’s perspective on an important career path that is often overlooked.