© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Can Do: Essential Business Lessons
Can Do: Essential Business Lessons

Can Do: The life of a Hollywood executive assistant with Ilene Waterstone

Published June 20, 2022 at 4:00 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Can-Do-06202022.jpg
Ilene Waterstone

Executive assistants and personal assistants are often the unsung heroes of the business and entertainment industries. They serve as the primary professional interface between their employer and the rest of the world. They provide a myriad of services and a wide breadth of expertise. Once you hire a good one, you’ll do anything to keep them.

Today on Can Do, meet a great one: Ilene Waterstone. Ilene first worked as a PA first for the late actress and iconic star, known always as Princess Leia from Star Wars, Carrie Fisher. Ilene then spent the next 34 years until her recent retirement as the right hand to actor, comedian, writer, and musician Steve Martin. We will discuss with Ilene how she learned her craft, how her role evolved over the years, hear a few great stories and get an insider’s perspective on an important career path that is often overlooked.

Tags

Can Do: Essential Business Lessons Ilene Waterstone
Arnie Sherman
Arnie Sherman's experiences as an entrepreneur, trade negotiator, strategic advisor, college professor and as the host of podcast, radio and television programs give him a singular perspective on life and the business world.
See stories by Arnie Sherman
Related Content