Can Do: Rural real estate in the west with Bill McDavid

Montana is one of the fastest growing states in the country. The pandemic has fostered an escalating trend in remote work culture and Montana has become a favorite relocation destination. Between 2020 and 2021, the state grew by 1.7% — that’s about 18,000 people in just one year. Who is really moving here? What does this mean for the local economy? What will the future hold for the last best place?

Joining me today on CAN DO for this complex conversation is Bill McDavid, Director and Real Estate Partner of Hall and Hall. Founded in 1946, this 3rd generation employee-owned company specializes in premium rural real estate services through 19 regional offices, mostly in the western states.

McDavid will tell us about what it's like to work in rural real estate in the west. He will also provide insight into Hall and Hall's unique approach to real estate, wherein everyone shares in the profits from each sale. According to McDavid, this partnership mentality has been a leading factor in the company's success.

