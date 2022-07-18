© 2022 MTPR
Can Do: Essential Business Lessons
Can Do: Looking back on the past five seasons with Arnie Sherman

Published July 18, 2022 at 4:00 AM MDT
Arnie Sherman

This being our 104th show and Arnie Sherman's last as the Can Do host, in this episode we will reflect on lessons learned from the past five seasons.

We'll highlight some of our guests and the takeaways they wanted you to know. We'll also identify the common threads that stitched these 100+ episodes together. For the first 3 seasons, Can Do focused on stories from successful entrepreneurs. As the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted business globally, we pivoted to a more targeted mission of sharing essential business lessons. Many common themes and a lot of sage advice permeated all 5 seasons. Tune in to hear Arnie's take on the most important of these business messages as we continue to face uncertain and unpredictable times.

Can Do: Essential Business Lessons Arnie ShermanMariah GladstoneSherri Davidoff
Arnie Sherman
Arnie Sherman's experiences as an entrepreneur, trade negotiator, strategic advisor, college professor and as the host of podcast, radio and television programs give him a singular perspective on life and the business world.
See stories by Arnie Sherman
