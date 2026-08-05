Keely DembekSpecial projects producer
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MTPR Hosts and Producers Keely Larson and Lauren Korn take a field trip to the newly renovated Montana Heritage Center.
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Five new sculptures will find a home for a two-year installation at Silver Park in Missoula.
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The National Museum of Forest Service History has a new center at its 31-acre campus in Missoula. It’s an immersive "forest of stories" honoring the legacy of conservation in the U.S..
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The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is opening up a public comment period as part of an environmental review for American Prairie’s proposal to change the class of livestock on one of its parcels from cattle to bison.
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Two home company productions, a dance film festival, guest artists and youth programming are all in store at Missoula's Westside Theater for its 2026/2027 season.
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With all the wildfire smoke in Montana skies this summer, have you been surprised it doesn’t always smell smokey? Or that it smelled like a campfire under clear skies? It turns out there’s a lot that goes into our perception of smoke and how it squares with the Air Quality Index.
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Montana’s Capitol building is getting a refresh with funding appropriated by the state Legislature. The multi-million dollar restoration has started at the very top.
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Montana's oldest opera company takes on the beloved Norman Maclean classic with shows in both Bozeman and Missoula.
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This summer, Jaden and Gen Attard decided to quit their jobs, sell their apartment and set out to walk over 800 miles—the Montana portion of the Continental Divide Trail.
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Bozeman and Missoula declared 100% clean electricity goals in 2019 and have been chipping away at this effort ever since. Now both cities have committed to a new renewable energy plan that gets them closer to carbon neutrality by 2030.