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Westside Theater's 2026/2027 season preview

Montana Public Radio | By Keely Larson
Published August 31, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Westside Theater kicks off its 2026/2027 season with it's Roadshow performances on Sept. 12 and 13.
Buffalo James Photography
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Jen DeLong
Westside Theater kicks off its 2026/2027 season with its Roadshow performances on Sept. 12 and 13.

Two home company productions, a dance film festival, guest artists and youth programming are all in store at Missoula's Westside Theater for its 2026/2027 season.

Front Row Center Host Keely Larson chats with Westside and Bare Bait Dance Executive Director Joy French and BODYCRAFT director Rachel Oliver Young about what listeners can expect from the theater this season.

BODYCRAFT, which includes dance opportunities for kids K-12, launched a year ago and kicks off another season on Aug. 31. For more information and to register, visit the link here.

Tags
Arts & Life Front Row CenterKeely LarsonJoy FrenchBare Bait DanceWestside TheaterRachel Oliver Youngdance
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