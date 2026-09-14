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New sculptures on display in Missoula's Silver Park

Montana Public Radio | By Keely Larson
Published September 14, 2026 at 12:01 PM MDT
Five new sculptures will be on display at Silver Park in Missoula on Sept. 17. This piece is one of the original five from last year by Matthias Neumann.
Courtesy Sculpture Missoula
Five new sculptures will be on display at Silver Park in Missoula on Sept. 17. This piece is one of the original five from last year by Matthias Neumann.

Five new sculptures are getting a home for a two-year installation at Silver Park in Missoula. The nonprofit Sculpture Missoula brought five in for the first time last year, and provided the funding to support five new artists in their creations this year, while Missoula's Parks and Recreation department provided the space.

Front Row Center Host Keely Larson talks with Sculpture Missoula Co-Founders Melissa Blunt and Chuck Leonard about the new sculptures. An unveiling featuring live music and smaller artwork for sale is open to the public on Sept. 17 starting at 4 p.m. at Silver Park.
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Arts & Life Keely LarsonFront Row CentersculptureSculpture MissoulaMelissa BluntChuck LeonardSilver Park
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