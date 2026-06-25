© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic showing individuals reading a paper, listening to the radio, watching video, using a computer and using a phone.
Survey: How do you get your news and entertainment?
Tell us how you use the radio, along with social media, smartphones, tablets, streaming and the web to stay connected to entertainment, news and updates from MTPR and other sources. Whether you use all these things or none, your response is helpful.

Judge pauses tungsten mining project near Butte

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published June 25, 2026 at 10:03 AM MDT

Work on a southwest Montana tungsten mine is temporarily on hold following a judge’s order.

Judge Luke Berger in Beaverhead County District Court in June suspended all authorized mining activities on the Calvert Tungsten Mine in the Big Hole River watershed. The site sits about 40 miles southwest of Butte.

Berger granted the temporary restraining order following a motion filed in mid-June by the Bozeman-based conservation group Upper Missouri Waterkeeper. According to the group’s press release, they sought the injunction because Mithril Mining Corporation was set to start work this past Monday, with minimal public notice.

Waterkeeper has also filed a complaint against the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for approving the company’s Small Miner Exclusion Statement. It allows small-scale hard rock miners to bypass standard operating permits, provided they adhere to certain other requirements.The conservation group says DEQ approved the exclusion without any public notice, public participation, or any environmental review..

A hearing to determine whether Judge Berger’s injunction should be made permanent is scheduled for June 30.
Tags
Montana News Luke BergerCalvert Tungsten MineUpper Missouri WaterkeeperMithril Mining CorporationMontana Department of Environmental Quality
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information