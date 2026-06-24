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‘Rural Summit’ meets to brainstorm solutions to Montana’s small-town trials

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published June 24, 2026 at 11:06 AM MDT
Lawmakers, researchers and advocates for Montana's small communities put their heads together at Montana State University's recent Rural Summit to brainstorm solutions to challenges facing the state's wide-open places.
Victoria Traxler
/
MTPR
Lawmakers, researchers and advocates for Montana's small communities put their heads together at Montana State University's recent Rural Summit to brainstorm solutions to challenges facing the state's wide-open places.

All but 10 of Montana’s counties are considered “non-metropolitan.” This comes with challenges like aging infrastructure and dwindling services. At Montana State University’s Rural Summit in Townsend, researchers, government officials and rural advocates shared how they were addressing these shared challenges.

“We're just trying to raise awareness of how rural really works and have a conversation about how can we make sure that rural continues to thrive,” said Tara Mastel with MSU’s Rural Extension office.

Reports presented at the summit show data highlighting gaps between Montana’s rural and urban communities. This includes things like fewer childcare providers or higher vulnerability to natural disasters. But the most critical barrier is funding.

Preliminary data by Headwaters’ Economics shows three out of four rural counties lack resources to compete for public funding like grants. Many places can’t afford the staff, training or other resources that make requests for funding more competitive. And without those dollars, they can’t address their needs.

A panel of three state legislators answered questions about how lawmakers ensure communities like Hardin, Roundup or Cut Bank don’t get left behind in policy.

"We have to find ways at the state and in our communities to identify those areas that are truly nonpartisan issues. Our wastewater treatment, water treatment, and a lot of the issues that you're talking about here today are non-partisan issues,” said Rep. Brad Barker, R-Red Lodge.

Barker says lawmakers need to hear directly from rural residents ahead of the 2027 Legislative Session to better address these challenges.
Tags
Montana News Montana State UniversityTownsend MontanaTara MastelHeadwaters EconomicsBrad Barkerrural
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
See stories by Victoria Traxler
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