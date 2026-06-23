© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic showing individuals reading a paper, listening to the radio, watching video, using a computer and using a phone.
Survey: How do you get your news and entertainment?
Tell us how you use the radio, along with social media, smartphones, tablets, streaming and the web to stay connected to entertainment, news and updates from MTPR and other sources. Whether you use all these things or none, your response is helpful.

Anaconda bar owner shot dead; suspect charged with deliberate homicide

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published June 23, 2026 at 10:56 AM MDT

The owner of a bar in the small western Montana town of Anaconda is dead following a shooting over the weekend. It’s the second deadly bar attack the community has seen in less than a year.

Prosecutors say Mark Ray Lock shot and killed the owner of Carmel’s Sports Bar and Grill on Saturday evening. The 61-year-old is charged with deliberate homicide and faces up to a century behind bars.

Court documents say a suspect matching Lock’s description fired one round at bar owner Shane Charles with a handgun after a brief conversation. Charles was transported to a local hospital and later died.

Lock allegedly fled the bar and was detained by police shortly after. A search of his residence uncovered numerous other firearms. Judge Ken Walund set Lock’s bail at $1 million. His next appearance is scheduled for mid-July.

This latest episode of gun violence in Anaconda played out just two blocks away from the scene of a mass shooting last August at the Owl Bar. There, prosecutors say Michael Paul Brown shot and killed four people, prompting a week-long manhunt. The state is evaluating Brown’s mental health before further court proceedings.
Tags
Montana News Anaconda MontanaMark Ray LockShane CharlesMichael Paul Brown
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information