Anaconda bar owner shot dead; suspect charged with deliberate homicide

The owner of a bar in the small western Montana town of Anaconda is dead following a shooting over the weekend. It’s the second deadly bar attack the community has seen in less than a year.

Prosecutors say Mark Ray Lock shot and killed the owner of Carmel’s Sports Bar and Grill on Saturday evening. The 61-year-old is charged with deliberate homicide and faces up to a century behind bars.

Court documents say a suspect matching Lock’s description fired one round at bar owner Shane Charles with a handgun after a brief conversation. Charles was transported to a local hospital and later died.

Lock allegedly fled the bar and was detained by police shortly after. A search of his residence uncovered numerous other firearms. Judge Ken Walund set Lock’s bail at $1 million. His next appearance is scheduled for mid-July.