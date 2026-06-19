Summit highlights shared challenges facing Montana's rural communities

At Montana State University’s Rural Summit in Townsend this month, researchers, government officials and rural advocates shared how they were addressing their shared challenges.

Tara Mastel works with the university’s Rural Extension office.

"I think we're just trying to raise awareness of how rural really works and have a conversation about how can we make sure that rural continues to thrive," Mastel said.

Data presented at the summit highlighted gaps between Montana’s rural and urban communities. This includes things like fewer childcare providers or higher vulnerability to natural disasters. But the most critical barrier is funding.

Preliminary data by Headwaters Economics shows three out of four rural counties lack resources to compete for public funding, like grants. Many places can’t afford the staff, training or other resources that make requests for funding more competitive. And without those dollars, they can’t address their needs.

A panel of three state legislators answered questions about how lawmakers ensure communities like Hardin, Roundup or Cut Bank don’t get left behind in policy.

"We have to find ways at the state and in our communities to identify those areas that are truly nonpartisan issues," Republican State Rep. Brad Barker of Red Lodge said. "Our wastewater treatment, water treatment, and a lot of the issues that you're talking about here today are nonpartisan issues."

Barker says lawmakers need to hear directly from rural residents ahead of the 2027 legislative session to better address these challenges.