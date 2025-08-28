Montana broadband plan looks to satellite internet to fill service gaps

In 2021, the Biden administration launched the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program , known as BEAD. It offered billions for states to improve internet access in rural areas.

In early June, the Trump administration asked states to resubmit their proposals following new guidelines that prioritized low cost.

That request for lower cost options made it harder for traditional internet providers to apply, as things like installing fiber cable through mountainous terrain is expensive.

That’s why satellite providers like Starlink will serve two-thirds of the areas slated for internet service improvements.

The state broadband commission approved the final proposal Tuesday. Montana is asking the federal government to approve $308 million in projects.

Great Falls Rep. Representative Ed Buttrey chairs the state’s commission.

"This is a historic day," Buttrey said. "We're going to, hopefully with NTIA’s approval, get a lot more internet across the state of Montana between all the different programs."

The goal is to serve 72,000 residences or businesses. That work will be done through 33 projects led by 20 different providers.

There are concerns over satellite technologies' promises when it comes to internet speeds and reliability.

Bridger Mahlum with Broadband Montana says those services might also be more expensive long-term.

"While there is a higher upfront cost to install fiber, the life of that asset over decades, sometimes even around 50 years or so, the operational cost of that actually bears out in many cases to be an even better value proposition than satellites that have to be replaced every five to seven years, depending on the company," Mahlum says.

Because of the cheaper upfront cost, satellite providers will fill the gaps left by traditional internet providers.