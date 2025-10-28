© 2025 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Ballot rejections increase as new signature law goes into effect

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published October 28, 2025 at 3:57 PM MDT
A ballot envelope for a Missoula County election. Under a new law, voters must provide their birth year in addition to their signature when returning a mail ballot.
Josh Burnham
A ballot envelope for a Missoula County election. Under a new law, voters must provide their birth year in addition to their signature when returning a mail ballot.

Missoula County elections administrator Bradley Seaman says all counties reject some ballots every election cycle.

“So we’ve got basically three reasons: no signature, mismatch, or birth year,” Seaman says.

New this fall is that last item. State law now requires mail-in voters to write their birth year in addition to their signature.

As of Monday, the county had rejected more than 600 ballots, the vast majority of which had an incorrect or missing birth year. That’s a rejection rate of more than 3%.

And Missoula isn’t alone. Yellowstone County reported a 5% rejection rate — far more than its usual 1%. Rejections were also up in Flathead and Gallatin counties as of Monday.

Seaman says the law requires counties to send a letter to voters whose ballots are declined.

“But in Missoula county, we know how critical every vote is. In that last 2023 election, it came down to a dead tie,” Seaman says. “So, we want to make sure that voters know you can resolve that.”

Counties will usually call and email a voter with a rejected ballot. That voter can then either fill out a form to verify their existing ballot, or request a new ballot to revote.

In a statement, the Montana Secretary of State’s office said it’s been running public service announcements on the new birth year requirement. Voters can track their ballot at voterportal.mt.gov.
Montana News 2025 electionsMontana PoliticsBradley Seaman
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
