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Briefs: Governor's mansion; Forest project input; Troops in the Bitterroot

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton,
Edward F. O'Brien
Published June 17, 2026 at 7:00 AM MDT

Gianforte donates mansion to house future governors 
Aaron Bolton

Gov. Greg Gianforte and his wife Susan donated a $5 million Helena mansion to the state this week. The Hauser Mansion will serve as the official residence of future governors.

The home once served as the home of Montana’s first territorial governor Sidney Edgerton.

The current governor’s mansion has fallen into disrepair due to lack of funding from the Legislature.

Gianforte moved out of the old mansion and into the Hauser property shortly after he was elected.

State lawmakers approved $270,000 to upkeep the Hauser Mansion last session. That funding was conditional on the state Land Board accepting the donation.

Gov. Gianforte, who chairs the board, recused himself from the vote, which was unanimous. State officials are still deciding what to do with the former governor’s mansion and are expected to decide later this year.

Public comment opens for forest project south of Glacier Park
Edward F. O'Brien

A massive forest management proposal in northwest Montana is ready for public comment.

The Granite Moccasin Project stretches roughly 40 miles along the Highway 2 corridor south of Glacier National Park.

Project activities include commercial timber harvests, non-commercial thinning and whitebark pine restoration. The Forest Service says the goal is to reduce tree densities and decrease the fire risk that could threaten local communities.

Conservationists worry it could adversely impact sensitive areas.

The Hungry Horse Ranger District of the Flathead National Forest has prepared an environmental assessment for the project.

Public comment is open through July 1.

Military troops to work on infrastructure projects in the Bitterroot National Forest
Edward F. O'Brien

Military troops will be working on the Bitterroot National Forest this summer to help with much-needed infrastructure improvements.

Bitterroot National Forest employees are teaming up with National Guard and active-duty Reserve units from across the United States.

They will help repair roads and bridges, clear trails and renovate historic cabins. The work will take place on the West Fork and Darby-Sula Ranger Districts.

The program helps troops meet their training requirements while helping the Forest Service.

Forest officials say roughly 300 troops will work on those projects through July.

No roads or trails are expected to close during these projects.
Tags
Montana News Greg GianforteGranite Moccasin ProjectBitterroot National Forest
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
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