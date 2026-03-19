Climate groups call for release of NorthWestern Energy data center deals

NorthWestern Energy signed letters of intent with three data center developers to power the warehouse-sized facilities.

The Public Service Commission is responsible for regulating monopoly utilities. NorthWestern Energy provided the PSC with heavily redacted copies of the letters late last year. The PSC granted the utility a protective order to allow the documents to remain confidential and inaccessible to the public.

In a motion filed last week, public interest groups are challenging the order, saying it violates Montanans’ constitutional right to know. They argue without knowing the nature of the agreements and plans for regulation, the utility could end up passing along the costs of generating power for data centers to its existing customers.

Amy Cilimburg is with Climate Smart Missoula, one of the groups involved in the motion.

"If data centers are going to be subsidized and increase all our rates, people aren't going to be able to keep their homes cool and comfortable and with clean air. It matters so much that we have affordable electricity rates and that people can participate in how those rates are decided," Cilimburg says.

NorthWestern Energy serves 800,000 customers in Montana. Since those customers are captive ratepayers, Cilimburg worries they could end up paying more for power without transparency from the utility.