Group puts forensic science to work in the search for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

By retrieving information stored in DNA, scientists can learn who a person was, where they may have lived, and even connect their remains with their family.

Haley Omeasoo, a member of the Hopi tribe and a descendant of the Blackfeet, has been doing this work for years. She founded Ohkomi Forensics in 2023, which serves Indigenous families looking for their loved ones. During a presentation May 5 at the Museum of the Rockies, Omeasoo said 43 Indigenous people are missing in Montana right now.

"Fifteen have been missing for less than a year, and 28 have been missing for more than a year. So that's 65% that have been missing for more than a year."

Omeasoo worked on 15 cases in 2025. Her group helps identify remains, lead searches and gather DNA data. She says an integral part of her work isn’t just the identification, but how it’s done. She tries to avoid common forensic science practices that may damage bone or samples during the process.

"We can use non-destructive analyses, we can exercise tribal data sovereignty and just really go about the project in a way that is in favor of the tribe and still incorporates cultural beliefs and tribal knowledge."

She has used her services to support tribes across the state and country. She also sits on the state Advisory Council aimed at addressing this issue. Most recently, it developed a sponsored license plate to raise funds that support their work.

"That funding can help to put on more trainings to get people in the community trained so that they could then go back and help with their community-led searches."

Omeasoo says her work is accomplished in large-part with volunteers.