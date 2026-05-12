Forecasters warn of major mid-week shift in western Montana's weather

Tuesday’s near record mid-May heat will soon give way to what weather experts are describing as a wintery end-of-the-week ‘shock to the system.'

A potent cold front is expected to sweep into western Montana Wednesday and Thursday. It will moderate temperatures slightly but introduce two hazards: gusty wind and potentially powerful thunderstorms.

Westerly winds up to 45 miles per hour with isolated higher gusts will push into the region, particularly southwest Montana by Wednesday evening. Impacts include possible power line damage and elevated fire risk.

The thunderstorms could also produce hail and severe downbursts – violent winds that crash to the ground and spread out.

Forecasters say areas most at risk will generally be east of MacDonald Pass and Georgetown Lake.

National Weather Service Missoula A strong cold front will move through the Northern Rockies on Wednesday, May 13 causing a pattern change for the region. Temperatures will be significantly cooler with the potential of frost/freeze in the valleys by Sunday morning. Areas along the divide, especially around Glacier National Park, could receive some snow accumulations down to 5,000 feet by Thursday morning.

Starting Wednesday night, rain will move into the northern two-thirds of western Montana. Several inches of fresh snow are possible in the high country by Thursday morning. The National Weather Service says slushy snow, gusty wind and highs only in the 40s could leave hikers and campers at risk of hypothermia.

Daytime highs in the valleys this weekend will only be in the 50s, with mountain temperatures in the 30s. Lows by Sunday and Monday morning might dip below freezing, which could pose a threat to sensitive vegetation.