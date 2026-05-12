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Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Court order keeps voter registration open on Election Day 

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published May 12, 2026 at 8:05 AM MDT
A close-up of sheets of I Voted stickers ready to be handed out to voters.
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A close-up of sheets of I Voted stickers ready to be handed out to voters.

Montana has long had Election Day voter registration with an 8 p.m. deadline. A law passed in 2025 changed that cutoff to noon for federal elections, and requires counties to offer registration for eight hours the preceding Saturday.

A district court judge blocked that law, maintaining the prior deadline of 8 p.m. on Election Day for June’s primary. Late registration must be done in-person.

The Montana Federation of Public Employees, four tribes and three voter advocacy groups sued over the law, arguing it’ll disenfranchise voters. The court’s order blocks the law until the suit is resolved.

Montana’s Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen said she’s disappointed the order eliminates the Saturday voter registration option. She said “voters are now being forced into the chaos of Election Day, with long lines that can stretch to midnight and beyond.”

Absentee ballots are on their way to voters who’ve requested them. Voters can track the progress of their ballots online at voterportal.mt.gov. Another new law requiring voters to include their birth year with their signature is in effect.
Tags
Montana News 2026 electionsvotingChristi Jacobsen
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
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