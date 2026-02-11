© 2026 MTPR
Environment
Montana environmental news covering wild things, climate, energy and natural resources.

Groups file court challenge over new state water quality standards

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published February 11, 2026 at 3:18 PM MST
Montana Department of Environmental Quality scientists Zachary Laibinis and Joe Vanderwaal measuring the velocity of different points of the Gallatin River on September 18, 2025. Their work is part of a six-year impairment study to learn what’s caused nuisance algal blooms along the Gallatin River.
Victoria Traxler
Montana Department of Environmental Quality scientists Zachary Laibinis and Joe Vanderwaal measuring  the velocity of different points of the Gallatin River on September 18, 2025.  Their work is part of a six-year impairment study to learn what’s caused nuisance algal blooms along the Gallatin River. 

Water watchdog groups and tribes are suing federal environmental regulators. The suit challenges the federal approval of Montana’s new water quality standards.

The new law changed how the state measures nutrient pollution in waterways. State regulators must now use narrative standards, which rely on metrics like fish health, or the water’s appearance to determine quality. The state previously relied on numeric measurements of the amount of nutrients in the water.

Too many nutrients can cause harmful algal blooms or fish die-offs.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved the changes last fall. State changes to water quality standards must receive federal approval.

Flathead Lakers, Upper Missouri Waterkeeper and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes say that approval is illegal. In their lawsuit filed late last month the groups say EPA violated the Endangered Species Act and the Clean Water Act by approving subpar standards and not using the best available science.

Coby Gierke runs Flathead Lakers.

"Moving to undefined, unagreed upon, non-science-backed narrative standards is just something that DEQ and the Legislature chose to do on their own without the input of the citizens of Montana and without the input of the scientists of Montana," he said.

Gierke added that this rollback could impair Montana waterways.

Water
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

