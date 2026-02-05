© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Missoula city council approves sweeping zoning changes

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published February 5, 2026 at 3:21 PM MST
A view of downtown Missoula looking west from the public library on May 26, 2022.
Josh Burnham
A view of downtown Missoula looking west from the public library on May 26, 2022.

After more than three years, the journey to reshape Missoula’s zoning policies came to a unanimous end. The major overhaul will allow developers to build more and larger apartment complexes, and loosen rules for how many housing units can sit on a single plot, among other changes.

Council member Jennifer Savage said Missoula has grown a lot in recent years, and a handful of neighborhoods have borne the brunt of that growth.

“And I hope that this code will make it so that every neighborhood can do their part, and every neighborhood can welcome new neighbors,” Savage said. “Every neighborhood can have more density.”

The city first revised its land use plan, a document that guides Missoula’s growth for the next 20 years. Montana’s largest communities are all changing their own land use plans to align with new state laws that require denser residential development.

Missoula’s land use plan passed in late 2024, and the city started work to change its zoning rules. Residents and council staff engaged in long debates over how to keep Missoula’s character intact while allowing as much new affordable housing as possible. The plan predicts the city will need as many as 27,000 new homes by 2045 to meet the demand.

Council members said the new zoning code sets Missoula on the path to achieving that goal – though they noted there is still room to revise the rules in the future.
Tags
Montana News Missoula MontanaHousingJennifer Savage
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information