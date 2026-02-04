© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana environmental news covering wild things, climate, energy and natural resources.

No relief in sight from Montana's spring-like weather

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published February 4, 2026 at 1:22 PM MST
Graphic from the National Weather Service Missoula showing record warmth forecast for Thursday, Feb. 5. It states that record high temperatures are in the forecast. A table lists four locations with their historical record highs and Thursday's forecast highs: Missoula: Record 50°F (1995), Forecast 58°F, Kalispell: Record 51°F (1963), Forecast 52°F, Butte: Record 57°F (1934), Forecast 57°F, Salmon: Record 54°F (1963), Forecast 53°F. A red thermometer graphic appears on the left, and the NWS logo and social media icons are shown at the top. The footer reads: “NWS Missoula” and “weather.gov/mso.”
National Weather Service Missoula
Graphic from the National Weather Service Missoula showing record warmth forecast for Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026.

As snow storms and brutally cold temperatures have slammed into the eastern U.S., Montana feels more like April than early February.

Trent Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula, says it’s not just a Montana thing. Most of the western U.S. is experiencing unseasonably mild temperatures and low snowfall in low to mid elevations.

“We’ve been dealing with a ridge of high pressure that’s developed over the top of us," Smith says. "It’s just gotten a good hold of us and we can’t seem to shake it.”

In Montana, Smith says snowpack in the high elevation is, for now, holding steady at 100% to 120% of normal.

“But below 6,000 feet it has been a different story, where we’ve been warm with the melting. Most of the precip has been falling off. A lot of our observation sites below 6,000 feet are probably sitting in the 40 to 60 percent range,” Smith says.

Forecasters are monitoring a potential weather pattern change to cooler and wetter conditions by mid-month, but details are still uncertain.
Tags
Montana News weatherNational Weather Service MissoulaTrent Smith
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information