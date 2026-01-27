New federal program will fund regenerative agriculture work
The federal government is offering $700 million in funding for farmers and ranchers who prioritize the health of the land they work. It’s part of a pilot program facilitated by the Natural Resources and Conservation Service.
"It's gonna help those landowners that are interested improve soil health, water management and the natural vitality of our agriculture communities in Montana – which is huge," says Gayle Barry, state conservationist with the NRCS.
Barry explains through the new program, producers can submit a single application and get connected with the right funding opportunities. These programs will measure things like soil health, and help them track it along the way. Then, they get reimbursed for utilizing those practices.
"This is really a program that allows us to work even more closely with those folks who might already be doing something good and maybe want to do some more," Barry says. "Or if they haven't dipped their toe in the water yet and they're interested in just learning about it."
The program is part of the federal initiative to Make America Healthy Again, which says human health starts with our farms.
-
The Bureau of Land Management announced its decision Friday to cancel key bison grazing permits for American Prairie, which is working to build a 3 million-acre nature reserve in northeastern Montana.
-
Farmers across the country have called for increased federal support for months, citing dire economic conditions. A letter sent to Congress on January 15 signed by 56 prominent agricultural groups warns of further fallout.
-
After months of strained economic conditions for farmers, the Trump administration in December announced a $12 billion aid package as a way to help. Details of that aid have begun to roll out.
-
The federal government says it will give farmers $12 billion in aid payments early next year. State agriculture leaders are torn on the plan.
-
The agriculture advocacy organization Montana Farmers Union just established its first Indigenous chapter in the state. Chapter President Dan Barcus says he hopes they can organize concerted efforts around local and federal policies that impact their producers.