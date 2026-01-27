New federal program will fund regenerative agriculture work   

The federal government is offering $700 million in funding for farmers and ranchers who prioritize the health of the land they work. It’s part of a pilot program facilitated by the Natural Resources and Conservation Service.

"It's gonna help those landowners that are interested improve soil health, water management and the natural vitality of our agriculture communities in Montana – which is huge," says Gayle Barry, state conservationist with the NRCS.

Barry explains through the new program, producers can submit a single application and get connected with the right funding opportunities. These programs will measure things like soil health, and help them track it along the way. Then, they get reimbursed for utilizing those practices.

"This is really a program that allows us to work even more closely with those folks who might already be doing something good and maybe want to do some more," Barry says. "Or if they haven't dipped their toe in the water yet and they're interested in just learning about it."

The program is part of the federal initiative to Make America Healthy Again, which says human health starts with our farms.