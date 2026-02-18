Citing labor shortage, ag group calls for expansion of foreign worker program

The H-2A Visa program allows foreign nationals to fill agricultural jobs in the U.S. for up to a year. Finding adequate farm labor is one of the biggest challenges producers face.

In 2026, around 400 Montana producers requested workers from the H-2A program. Montana Stockgrowers Association recently called on federal lawmakers to expand it . They hope to amend the program to include livestock auction markets and feedlots as hosts for the workers.

"The rule-changing that we wanted to really bring to the forefront is, there are businesses other than just your traditional farms and ranches that really need help from a labor standpoint," Montana Stockgrowers executive Turk Stovall says.

According to Stovall, the program has grown more vital as the domestic labor supply continues to sputter.

"If you're at the point of needing to hire foreign labor, you have exhausted every opportunity there is."