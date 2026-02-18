© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Citing labor shortage, ag group calls for expansion of foreign worker program

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published February 18, 2026 at 10:39 AM MST
Stacked bar chart titled “U.S. H-2A (temporary agricultural employment of foreign workers) positions certified by State, fiscal years 2005–24.” The vertical axis shows seasonal positions certified in thousands, ranging from 0 to 400. The horizontal axis shows fiscal years from 2005 to 2024. The chart shows a steady overall increase in certified H-2A positions, rising from roughly 50,000 in the mid-2000s to nearly 380,000 in 2024. Growth accelerates after about 2014, with totals increasing each year through 2024. A note explains that state-level data are not available for fiscal years 2005–06 and that about 80% of job certifications result in visas being issued. Source: USDA Economic Research Service using U.S. Department of Labor data.
USDA Economic Research Service using U.S. Department of Labor data.
U.S. H-2A (temporary agricultural employment of foreign workers) positions certified by State, fiscal years 2005–24.

The H-2A Visa program allows foreign nationals to fill agricultural jobs in the U.S. for up to a year. Finding adequate farm labor is one of the biggest challenges producers face.

In 2026, around 400 Montana producers requested workers from the H-2A program. Montana Stockgrowers Association recently called on federal lawmakers to expand it. They hope to amend the program to include livestock auction markets and feedlots as hosts for the workers.

"The rule-changing that we wanted to really bring to the forefront is, there are businesses other than just your traditional farms and ranches that really need help from a labor standpoint," Montana Stockgrowers executive Turk Stovall says.

According to Stovall, the program has grown more vital as the domestic labor supply continues to sputter.

"If you're at the point of needing to hire foreign labor, you have exhausted every opportunity there is."

Other changes to the H-2A program are being considered, including changes to wage rates. Stovall believes the rule amendments will help keep operations involved in beef production running.
Tags
Montana News agricultureMontana Stockgrowers AssociationTurk Stovall
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
See stories by Victoria Traxler
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information