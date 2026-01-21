Ag groups call on president for more aid

Farmers across the country have called for increased federal support for months, citing dire economic conditions. A letter sent to Congress on January 15 signed by 56 prominent agricultural groups warns of further fallout.

The letter says an alarming number of farmers are "financially underwater."

President Donald Trump offered some support to farmers in the Reconciliation Bill passed in July. He also issued a $12 billion dollar package to help cushion farmers losses due in part to federal policy impacts.

But agriculture leaders say that isn’t enough.

"There’s a lot of work to be done and we do need to let Congress know it's still urgent, the work's not finished," Scott Kulbeck, Executive Vice President for Montana Farm Bureau Federation says.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers have introduced potential funding plans offering more aid to farmers. Congress has until January 30 to approve a budget.