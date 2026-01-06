Montana to receive more than $1 billion in federal funds for rural health care

A federal program focused on funding rural health care will provide over a billion dollars to Montana, the state announced on December 29

Earlier this year, federal lawmakers created a $50 billion program to support rural health care. It came as a result over concerns that cuts to Medicaid will shutter many rural hospitals across the nation.

Montana’s health department requested at least $500 million from the fund to help stabilize its rural health systems. The state was awarded up to $1.2 billion for the five-year program. Montana received the fourth-highest funding award of all 50 states.

State health officials' plan for the funding is broad. The goal is to promote five main initiatives, including improving workforce retention and increasing health care access.