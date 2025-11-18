© 2025 MTPR
Environment
Montana environmental news covering wild things, climate, energy and natural resources.

American Prairie files suit over grazing permits for bison

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published November 18, 2025 at 6:24 PM MST
American Prairie land map as of September 04, 2025
American Prairie
American Prairie land map as of September 04, 2025

In 2019, American Prairie asked the Bureau of Land Management to approve grazing leases for bison instead of cattle in northeastern Montana. It also asked the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation for permission to graze bison on state lands.

American Prairie spokesperson Beth Saboe says the state has taken too long to decide.

"We feel strongly that this delay clearly violates deadlines under the Montana Environmental Policy Act, or MEPA."

Saboe says MEPA requires the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, or DNRC, to do an environmental assessment of a request 90 days from receiving the application. It’s now been six years.

Federal officials approved bison grazing in 2022. That decision received intense pushback and was appealed by several groups, including the DNRC.

According to court documents, the state agency says it won’t assess American Prairie's request until those appeals are settled.

Saboe says DNRC is not bound by the federal government’s decision.

It's really important that we defend our grazing privileges – and they are privileges, and we see them that way, and that's why we sought to take action."

The Montana DNRC did not respond to requests for comment.
Montana News American PrairieBeth SaboebisonagricultureMontana Department of Natural Resources and ConservationU.S. Bureau of Land ManagementEnvironment
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
