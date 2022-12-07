© 2022 MTPR
American Prairie transfers 45 bison to tribal herds in Montana and Washington

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published December 7, 2022 at 6:26 PM MST
A Bozeman-based nonprofit announced Wednesday that it has transferred dozens of bison to tribal herds in Montana and Washington State.

In recent weeks American Prairie transferred 45 bison to the Rocky Boy reservation and to the Kalispel Tribe in Cusick, Washington.

The Rocky Boy herd was first established last year with help from both the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and American Prairie. The Rocky Boy herd received ten bison this year to strengthen the herd.

The tribe plans to use the bison for “food, shelter, clothing and cultural education.”

American Prairie provides bison to tribal herds every year and has sent 350 animals to tribes since 2005. The organization says all animals were tested for disease and received a clean bill of health.

American Prairie has been working to build a 3.2 million acre reserve for bison and other wildlife in north-central Montana. Some ranchers and state Republican politicians have pushed back against the nonprofits’ efforts, in part due to their concerns about bison spreading disease to cattle.

American Prairie ReserveKalispel TribeRocky Boy's ReservationbisonEnvironment
Aaron Bolton
