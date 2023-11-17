© 2023 MTPR
Grizzly bear spotted in the Upper Missouri Breaks — the first in over a century

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published November 17, 2023 at 8:22 AM MST
A grizzly bear captured on a game camera on the PN Ranch near Winifred in Oct. 2023. The bear is the first seen in the Upper Missouri River Breaks in over a century.
American Prairie
A grizzly bear captured on a game camera on the PN Ranch near Winifred. The bear is the first seen in the Upper Missouri River Breaks in over a century. (American Prairie.)

A grizzly bear has been spotted in the Upper Missouri River Breaks for the first time in over a century.

American Prairie, which operates a 450,000 acre nature reserve in the region, released a game camera image of the bear. They say the image was taken in late October at the historic PN ranch near Winifred.

Grizzly populations have increased since the species was protected under the Endangered Species Act in 1975, and have begun to spread out from western Montana’s mountains into the prairies of eastern and central Montana.

Bears were also seen in the Pryor Mountains south of Billings and the Shields Valley north of Livingston this summer.

John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana's School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab.
