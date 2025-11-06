Briefs: Drilling permits; Nutrient pollution standards; State prison water

BLM continues oil and gas approvals as shutdown furloughs half of Interior staff

Ellis Juhlin

Despite the ongoing government shutdown, a federal agency has continued permitting oil and gas development, including in Montana.

More than 600 new oil and gas drilling permits have been issued on federal public lands since the shutdown began Oct. 1, according to data from the Bureau of Land Management organized by the Center for Western Priorities. The permits authorize companies to drill on public lands.

There have also been nearly 40 new oil and gas leases issued, which grant companies exclusive rights to explore drilling. Thirteen of those leases are in Montana.

Half of the U.S. Department of the Interior’s employees have been furloughed during the shutdown. Employees who work on permitting for oil, gas and coal leases on public lands have continued working.

Environmental groups call on governor to halt water discharge permits

Victoria Traxler

Pollution discharge permits dictate nutrient limits and monitoring requirements to ensure new development doesn’t harm water quality. Earlier this year, state legislators changed how the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) measures nutrient pollution in waterways.

DEQ is no longer basing assessments on measurable nutrient standards. It is now relying on narrative standards, which evaluates water quality using things like the health of insects or the water’s appearance. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved these policy changes earlier this month.

Upper Missouri River Waterkeeper says that’s not best practice and could lead to increased nutrient pollution. The group is petitioning the governor and DEQ to stop issuing new or renewed discharge permits until a “science-based” replacement rule is adopted.

Eight other state environmental groups have signed on, including the Gallatin River Task Force and Montana Environmental Information Center.

State Prison water is again safe for consumption, health officials say

Edward F. O'Brien

The Montana State Prison has the green light to resume water use in all areas of the facility.

The state Department of Environmental Quality gave the go ahead to prison officials Sunday.

DEQ rescinded the boil order for the prison’s nearly 60-bed F-Unit last week after testing returned ‘acceptable’ results.

According to a Tuesday press release, samples recently taken from the prison’s central kitchen and dining rooms also showed the water is safe for consumption.

The state prison’s water crisis started October 10th when a buried waterline broke. The Corrections Department and other agencies deployed water bottles, portable toilets, portable showers, dry shower kits, and hand washing stations.

The agency is developing a plan to install an updated and permanent water infrastructure at the state prison this winter.

That $20 million project will serve new units being built as well as existing structures.