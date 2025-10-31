Briefs: Prison water restored; Censorship probe; New pre-release center; Hunting regulations

Water service restored at State Prison, but much work remains

Edward F. O'Brien

Water service is now fully restored at the Montana State Prison.

The full restoration of water to all buildings at the state prison comes just over two weeks after a major water leak was discovered. Since then, multiple plumbing failures knocked out water service to prison showers, toilets and sinks.

The Montana National Guard ran around-the-clock water deliveries to the prison. Prison officials say inmates were provided hand washing stations, dry shower kits and had access to portable toilets and showers.

Even though water service is now fully restored, the prison is under a boil advisory. Officials say inmates will still have access to bottled water until that advisory is lifted, and the prison’s water is deemed safe to consume.

The Department of Corrections is developing a plan to install new, modern and permanent water infrastructure at the state prison this winter. That $20 million project will serve new units being built, and for existing structures.

Legislative committee to investigate allegations of censorship, civil rights violations at Montana colleges

Shaylee Ragar

A new legislative committee charged with investigating allegations of censorship and civil rights violations on Montana college campuses will meet Monday.

The state Legislature’s Republican majority approved the creation of the committee last spring. Its focus is limited to the Montana University System and a total of three meetings.

Republican Rep. Caleb Hinkle of Belgrade pitched the idea with support from several conservative student groups. The committee will investigate claims that students’ speech has been unduly restricted or resulted in retaliation. Lawmakers will produce a report on their findings.

The Montana University System did not support or oppose the bill during the legislative process.

The committee will meet in the state Capitol on November 3, at 9 a.m. The university system’s chief legal counsel is scheduled to take questions.

Several GOP bills over the last few sessions have focused on free speech in schools. In 2021, the state enacted a law prohibiting discrimination or harassment of student groups over ideology. Another law bars universities from confining public demonstrations to “free speech zones.”

The 2025 legislature also passed a bill prohibiting so-called compelled speech. The law says public school students and state employees cannot be punished for refusing to use someone else’s preferred pronouns or name.

Pre-release center opens in Kalispell to help inmates transition into the community

Elinor Smith

The first pre-release center in northwest Montana opened this week.

The new pre-release center in Kalispell will help inmates find jobs and housing before they’re fully released. The center is in a remodeled hotel. It will house 90 people at a time. Residents will be monitored as they go to work, find housing and other services they need, like health care.

The Montana Department of Corrections anticipates the facility to fill up by March 2026.

Locals did push back against the facility. Residents raised concerns about safety in the nearby neighborhoods. A county zoning board initially denied the Department of Corrections’ application to renovate the center. The zoning board then approved the facility’s permit following a lawsuit posed by the state’s department of corrections.

Public comment on proposed hunting regulations open until Nov. 23

Austin Amestoy

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has proposed hunting regulations for big game animals over the next two seasons. The agency revises hunting quotas every two years. It’s now accepting public comment on the changes until November 23.