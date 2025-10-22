© 2025 MTPR
Briefs: Prison water leaks; U.S. Marshal nominee

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien,
Shaylee Ragar
Published October 22, 2025 at 6:15 PM MDT

Water access restored to parts of state prison after major leaks
Edward F. O'Brien

Corrections Department officials say they’ve made progress on restoring water access to the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge.

A significant water leak was first reported the morning of Oct. 10. Multiple failures have been detected in the system since then.

An update posted on the agency’s website Thursday evening said water has been restored to portions of the prison’s high security unit.

The problems are so significant that multimillion dollar plans to install a modern water infrastructure at the prison next year will instead begin immediately.

In the meantime, inmates are being provided bottled water, portable toilets, showers and handwashing stations.

Prison officials say visitation will resume this weekend to help boost morale.

State corrections director nominated for U.S. Marshal job
Shaylee Ragar

Montana’s top corrections official has been nominated to a federal law enforcement position.

President Donald Trump nominated State Corrections Director Brian Gootkin to be the District of Montana’s next U.S. Marshal. The Marshals Service is the enforcement and security arm of the federal judicial system.

If Gootkin is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Gov. Greg Gianforte will appoint a new director to oversee the state’s prison system. Gianforte in a statement commended Gootkin for his leadership and said he helped secure new investments in corrections.

The state Legislature approved $250 million to expand and upgrade the Montana State Prison last spring. That work is starting earlier than expected after several leaks forced a water system shutdown at the facility.

Gootkin has been the corrections director since January 2021. He was previously with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office for 27 years.
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O'Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
