Culture, isolation and guns increase suicide risk for Montana seniors, data show

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published October 9, 2025 at 6:26 AM MDT
Gun Suicides (Age 70+)
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
https://datahub.thetrace.org/dataset/gun-suicides-older-americans/
Gun Suicides (Age 70+)

The Trace is a nonprofit news outlet focused on guns in the U.S. It analyzed federal data on the number of people 70 years and older dying by suicide using firearms.

Montana has the fourth highest rate nationwide. Men account for the majority of suicides in the state.

Dr. Emmy Betz is an ER doctor who researches suicide prevention at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. She says older rural men have a lot of risk factors.They grew up in a culture where showing weakness wasn’t encouraged. They also lack access to mental health services.

“And then when you add on that they’re more likely to have access to firearms, that increases the likelihood that any suicide crisis would result in death,” Betz told MTPR.

Betz says it’s important to help older adults in your life stay engaged. That could be simple as having a weekly dinner or helping them find volunteer opportunities. It’s also key to ask them whether they’re considering suicide if you see signs like depression or being withdrawn.

Betz says families can also make plans for firearms as people age. You can find free resources on how to start that conversation.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
