Briefs: Deer deaths; Grant-Kohrs irrigation; Energy task force

Wildlife officials suspect a virus is killing deer in northwest Montana

Edward O'Brien

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells Montana Public Radio roughly two dozen deer deaths have recently been reported in Eureka and about half that in the Plains area.

The agency says the cases are suspected, but not yet confirmed, to be hemorrhagic disease.

It primarily affects white-tails and is transmitted by tiny biting flies called 'midges' or ‘no-see-ums’. Infected deer are lethargic and can have difficulty breathing. In acute cases, high fevers prompt infected deer to seek out water where they sometimes die.

Wildlife officials say outbreaks are usually short-lived and do not present a risk to humans. Meat from animals that appear healthy at the time of harvest is safe to eat when properly cooked. Hunters should avoid harvesting or consuming animals that appear sick.

FWP says it’s monitoring the extent of the outbreak and will provide updates.

Judge temporarily halts Grant-Kohrs Ranch irrigation due to concerns over bull trout

Victoria Traxler

A federal judge has halted irrigation for a historic ranch in Deer Lodge over concerns it may be damaging bull trout habitat.

According to a lawsuit filed in June, the Grant-Kohrs Ranch diverts water from the upper portion of the Clark Fork River. The water irrigates a portion of the 1,600-acre ranch.

Two environmental non-profits argued the federal agency that owns the ranch and its contracted irrigation company have not complied with policies that protect the fish’s habitat. As a result, they say the endangered species is at risk of further harm.

Last week Judge Brian Morris granted a temporary block on water use when stream flows fall below a certain threshold. Otherwise, they risk permanently damaging bull trout populations in the area.

The order is in place until the case’s next hearing on Sept. 25.

Governor convenes energy task force aimed at boosting power generation

Austin Amestoy

Gov. Gianforte convened his new Energy Task Force Monday with opening remarks that called for an “all-of-the-above” approach to generating power in Montana. He charged the panel to give him recommendations for creating a more stable power market, more energy production and making permitting more efficient.

“Montanans deserve affordable and reliable energy. Just as important, our nation’s security requires that we not only be energy independent, but energy dominant,” Gianforte told task force members.

Gianforte also urged the task force to explore adding nuclear power to the state’s portfolio.

Members include representatives from big energy producers like NorthWestern Energy and major consumers of power. That includes Quantica, a Texas-based AI company seeking to build a new data center in Montana. NorthWestern has pledged to power the facility. That data center would use more electricity than all of NorthWestern’s existing residential customers in Montana combined.

Gianforte previously formed task forces on housing and property tax policy. Both generated proposals that made it through the state Legislature.