© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bozeman Health opens inpatient mental health crisis unit

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published September 23, 2025 at 12:34 PM MDT

People living in southwest Montana have long struggled to find care when they experience a mental health crisis. They often drove for hundreds of miles to get help. A new facility is opening for those patients.

Bozeman Health this week is opening a 14-bed inpatient unit for adults experiencing a mental health crisis.

The region has long been a mental health care desert.

Nicole Madden directs psychiatric services for Bozeman Health.

“Our patients were traveling anywhere from 130 to 200-300 miles to get care,” Madden says.

Patients would drive to Missoula, Kalispell or even eastern Idaho. That’s problematic when someone in crisis might be a threat to themselves or others.

Madden expects to serve about 700 adults a year. She says the facility can also take patients from other parts of the state if local beds are full, which is often the case.

She says the facility is just one piece in a system that’s riddled with gaps. But Gallatin County is working with providers to start new services outside of the hospital. That includes case management for adults and in-patient care for children.
Tags
Montana News Health careBozeman HealthNicole MaddenMental Health
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information