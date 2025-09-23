Fungus deadly to bats detected in western Montana

The fungus that causes white-nose syndrome among bats has been detected in northwest Montana. This is the first time the fungus has been detected west of the Continental Divide in the state.

The fungus attacks bats during hibernation and can lead to raised mortality rates among infected populations. The fungus poses no public health concerns.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is monitoring the health of bats across the state. While they did not see any visible symptoms of the disease at Libby Dam, they did notice many of the animals seemed dehydrated. Libby Dam is one of Montana’s largest known maternity roosts for bats.

Recreationists in the state can do their part to mitigate the spread of the fungus. Wildlife officials recommend those visiting areas where bats roost take off any gear coated in mud before leaving and place it in a plastic bag to take home. They recommend recreationists clean that gear promptly.

FWP asks recreationists who notice sick or dying bats during winter and spring to notify their regional office. They do not recommend Montanans touch bats, whether they are dead or alive.