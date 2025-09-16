COVID vaccines still covered by insurance providers as guidelines shift

Earlier this year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention bypassed a committee of vaccine experts and narrowed its recommendation for COVID vaccines. It says pregnant women, adults and children without underlying medical conditions don’t need the shot.

That’s a big deal because health insurance providers are required to cover vaccines recommended by the federal government.

Amy Killelea is a researcher at the Georgetown Center on Health Insurance Reforms. She says insurance companies so far haven’t made changes.

“I think we can expect insurers to continue to follow the science. It is in insurers' best interest to provide coverage for clinically recommended services of all kinds, including vaccines,” Killelea says.

But she says that’s not a guarantee. For now, Montanans can expect that their shots will be covered.

She says it’s still worth double-checking with your insurance provider. Killelea says some pharmacies are declining to give people COVID vaccines, but she says you can ask your doctor for a note or prescription.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet later this week. Health experts worry it could make changes to other vaccine recommendations.