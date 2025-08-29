Trump takes aim at air pollution regulations

In 2009 the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found that greenhouse gasses are pollutants that threaten public health. It’s what’s commonly referred to as the “Endangerment Finding.”

The policy did more than force car manufacturers to make their vehicles run cleaner. It limited emissions from all kinds of sources, including power plants.

Now, under the Trump administration, the EPA is looking to overturn the Endangerment Finding . The administration says cutting air quality regulations would be a boon to industry, especially for the American auto makers

Scientists say repealing the finding would worsen climate change and harm people’s health. Stanford Environmental Studies Professor Chris Field says science has tied more climate impacts to greenhouse gasses since the finding came out more than a decade ago.

"We know that the warming we've already seen is associated with a cascade of increasing damages, ranging from hot weather and heat waves to heavier precipitation to rapidly intensifying hurricanes," Field says.

In an emailed statement to MTPR, Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality said the policy shift wouldn’t have immediate impacts.

State law prevents Montana from having air pollution standards stricter than the federal government.

Anne Hedges with the Montana Environmental Information Center says the repeal would prevent the state from implementing new air pollution rules and reduce incentives for cleaner energy production.

"These guys are going to mess around with the Endangerment Finding, and while the world changes around them and the U.S. is going to be left behind, paying higher energy costs for a less reliable energy system," Hedges says.