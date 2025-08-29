Montana pediatricians push back on new federal vaccine guidelines

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its recommendations for what vaccines the public should get. That’s come under the leadership of Robert F Kennedy Jr., who is well known for his skepticism of vaccines.

Some of the bigger changes are for children. But the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics is sticking with longstanding guidelines. President Dr. Atty Moriarty says the recommendations come from the national association chapter.

“The AAP is continuing to recommend the vaccines that they have for many years and that they know keep children healthy and safe,” Moriarty says.

The CDC is no longer recommending that infants get the COVID vaccine. Moriarty says young children are still at risk for getting seriously sick from the virus and would benefit from immunization.

Recommendations for the flu, HPV and RSV shots also differ. The pediatric association says children should continue to get those vaccines.

Moriarty says if parents have questions about the changes to the CDC recommendations, they should talk to their pediatrician.