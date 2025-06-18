© 2025 MTPR
Montana Wildfire News
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Wildfire prompts evacuation warning near MacDonald Pass

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published June 18, 2025 at 5:24 PM MDT

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning in response to a wildfire burning approximately 5 miles south of MacDonald Pass off Highway 12.

The Jericho Mountain Fire is now estimated at 188 acres with zero percent containment.The warning is for residents on Rimini Road and all feeder roads south of Bear Gulch Road.

Officials say the warning is based on predicted fire behavior and the limited access along Rimini Road, which is one way in and out.

An evacuation warning means affected residents should prepare for a possible evacuation. Residents are urged to pack a “go bag” with essentials such as medications, important documents, money, clothing and personal items. Arrangements should be made for pets and livestock.

A public meeting on the Jericho Fire is scheduled for June 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rimini Fire station.
Edward F. O'Brien
