Measles cases continue to rise in Gallatin County

Gallatin County accounts for more than half of the state's 20 measles cases. Most cases have come from out-of-state travel, but public health officials there say at least three cases were acquired locally.

That can make it harder to contain the spread of the virus, but county health officer Lori Christenson says it’s unclear whether there’s uncontrolled spread.

Six children in Gallatin County have become sick. Kids typically get their first measles vaccine at one year old. The county is telling parents of infants ages 6 months to 11 months to talk to their providers.

“And really what we've said is for parents to talk to their health care provider to determine if that accelerated or, essentially, early dose of MMR is appropriate,” Christenson says.

Kids younger than 6 months cannot be vaccinated for measles. Public health officials in the state say parents of those infants may want to limit their child’s time in the community to mitigate the risk of getting sick.

Christenson is also advising adults who are unsure of whether they’re vaccinated to talk to their doctor.