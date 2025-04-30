© 2025 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Briefs: Bacterial infection hits bighorn sheep; Aquatic invasive species checkpoints

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published April 30, 2025 at 7:18 AM MDT

Bighorn sheep test positive for pneumonia-causing bacteria

A pair of north-central Montana bighorn sheep have tested positive for pneumonia-causing bacteria.

State wildlife officials say this is disappointing news for what was once one of the region’s strongest herds.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks says both rams tested positive for Mycoplasma ovipneumonia or M. ovi.

One of the sheep tested was harvested by a hunter this past fall. The second died this spring and had visible evidence of pneumonia in his lungs.

The bacteria can sometimes lead to deadly pneumonia outbreaks and population crashes in bighorn sheep herds. However, it’s not inevitable.

According to FWP Wildlife Veterinarian, Dr. Jennifer Ramsey, Montana has robust herds infected with M. ovi and other pneumonia-causing bacteria, with no population impacts.

Earlier this month, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission closed bighorn sheep hunting in that region due to a dramatic loss of population.

FWP will continue to monitor the few remaining sheep there.

State wildlife officials remind the public all watercraft must stop at inspection stations

Montana wildlife officials are already intercepting boats fouled with invasive species. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced Monday that it recently pulled over a driver near Anaconda who was towing a tugboat that had a “great amount” of invasive mussels onboard. The driver had passed multiple inspection stations without stopping. The boat came from Lake Michigan and was headed to Puget Sound in Washington.

FWP says this is the sixth vessel it’s intercepted this season with an aquatic invasive species on board.

Officials are reminding the public that it’s state law that anyone transporting watercraft, motorized or not, must stop at all inspection stations they encounter.

