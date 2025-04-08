Federal budget cuts leave Missoula Food Bank lacking funds

The federal government has canceled $500 million in emergency food assistance. Missoula Food Bank and Community Center Executive Director Amy Allison described the loss of that federal funding as, “an incredibly challenging cut.”

Last year the Missoula Food Bank distributed nearly 3 million pounds of food to local families. About eight percent of that was provided by federal emergency food assistance funding. That money purchased calorie dense, nutritious food like meats, cheese, fruits and nuts.

Locally, those funds have now been slashed by nearly 40 percent.

“It equates to about $180,000 in a loss of inventory that really needs to be on our shelves and going into the hands of our neighbors, especially now,” Allison said.

Last year the Missoula Food Bank served over 24,000 people, which, according to Allison, is an unprecedented number. She says the demand is driven by rising food and housing costs and is only expected to grow.

Allison hopes Missoulians will step up and donate food, money and volunteer time. Meanwhile, she said the Missoula Food Bank will continue raising funds while simultaneously ensuring no one walks away empty handed.