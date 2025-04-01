© 2025 MTPR
Lawmakers advance State Hospital oversight bill

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published April 1, 2025 at 7:59 AM MDT
The Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs, Montana lost federal funding April of 2022 due to four patient deaths and a violent patient-on-patient assault. Feb. 2, 2022
Aaron Bolton
The Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs, Montana lost federal funding April of 2022 due to four patient deaths and a violent patient-on-patient assault. Feb. 2, 2022

Montana lawmakers are one step closer to having more oversight at the state psychiatric hospital. A bill that would give legislators access to the facility had its second hearing Monday.

Lawmakers say having the ability to visit the facility will give them a better idea of how reforms at the facility are working.

Information about abuse, neglect, injuries and deaths at the Montana State Hospital aren’t public record under state law. Lawmakers say that makes it hard to implement policy.

Previously, serious incidents at the hospital were made public by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The agency pulled funding and oversight in 2022 after four patients died.

State health officials say they are working to recertify the hospital, but that process is likely to take years.

The bill giving lawmakers access to the hospital received overwhelming bipartisan support in the House. It unanimously passed out of the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee. It now heads to the Senate floor.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
