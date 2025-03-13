Labor Department holds statewide training for laid-off federal workers

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry Wednesday held a statewide training event for laid-off federal workers. Attendees were offered assistance applying for unemployment benefits and seeking new jobs.

Montana’s labor commissioner Sarah Swanson addressed the recently laid-off workers attending Wednesday’s training, saying the department was working to assist them while uncertainty swirls around layoffs, reinstatements, and a looming potential government shutdown :

"We’re not hearing from the Feds," Swanson said. "And so we’re hopeful that you can share with us exactly what’s happening on the ground, share with us the documents you’re receiving, so we can make sure we tailor our response to you and all your federal colleagues."

The training was offered statewide — virtually and at 18 job service centers across Montana.

Kaylee Rose drove to the Butte training from Philipsburg. Rose was laid off last month from her position in Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. She says the training answered some questions she had about applying for unemployment benefits.

"Yeah I got a step in the right direction and I do think they gave us a lot of helpful resources."

Around 350 Forest Service employees in Montana were laid off last month, according to the National Federation of Federal Employees. The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week was ordered by a federal labor board to reinstate those workers . Rose says she’s yet to hear anything concrete about her job.

Looking ahead, she wants to stay in forestry work.

"Well, I mean, it’s what I went to school for. It’s what I wanted to do since high school. It's what I’m passionate about. So of course I’m going to keep working to try to do that."