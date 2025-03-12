Montana politics, elections and legislative news
Zinke, Downing vote in favor of federal funding bill
Montana’s two members of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday voted in favor of Republican leaders’ bill to fund the federal government through September. Representatives Ryan Zinke and Troy Downing joined their party in advancing the bill by a four-vote margin.
The bill would continue government spending largely at current levels. It will need to be passed by the Senate and signed by President Trump by midnight on Friday to avoid a government shutdown.