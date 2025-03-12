© 2025 MTPR
Zinke, Downing vote in favor of federal funding bill

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published March 12, 2025 at 7:23 AM MDT

Montana’s two members of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday voted in favor of Republican leaders’ bill to fund the federal government through September. Representatives Ryan Zinke and Troy Downing joined their party in advancing the bill by a four-vote margin.

The bill would continue government spending largely at current levels. It will need to be passed by the Senate and signed by President Trump by midnight on Friday to avoid a government shutdown.
